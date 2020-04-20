Ejura-Sekyedumase MCE Supports COVID-19 Fight With 10k

Listen to article

In the words of Martin Luther King Jnr.: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

And rightly so, Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba has shown decisive—and peerless—leadership ever since the Covid-19 reared its ugly head.

In addition to the many interventions rolled out in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, thus far, Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba has put in place a Covid-19 Fund to help in the fight against the pandemic.

He has established the Fund with a Seed Capital of GH ₵10,000.00. And, in addition, urged all and sundry to contribute towards the sustenance of same.

To efficiently—and effectively—manage the Fund, a Nine Member Committee has, since, been established. The Committee, which is multi-sectored and nonpartisan in its outlook, comprises:

i. Nana Sarfo K. Okofobour: Chairman—he represents the Ejura Traditional Council.

ii. Mr. Dangeh Ebenezer: Secretary—he represents the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly

iii. Mr. Paul Kwame Yartel: Treasurer—he represents the Private-led Business Sector.

iv. Sheikh Mansoor Bamba: Member—he represents the Zango Chief Imam.

v. Mr. O.K. Gyasi: Member—he represents the Anyinaso Traditional Council

vi. Mr. Rabiu Mutawakilu: Member—he represents the Zango Chief

vii. Rev. Akrasi Samuel: Member—

he represents the Council of Churches.

viii. Mr. Courage Anku: Member—he represents the Municipal Health Directorate

ix. Nana Osei Acheampong: Member—he represents the Sekyedumase Traditional Council

To this end, the good people of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality are grateful to Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba for his sterling leadership credentials.