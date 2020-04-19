Businessman Donates To Anlo NDC PC to Combat COVID-19

An Accra based businessman, Joseph Agbeko Kpogo, has donated some items to Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Richard Kwame Sefe, in the Anlo Constituency to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The items include Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, Tissues and other items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Presenting the items, Mr Joseph Agbeko, also a native of Anlo said, the move is to support the NDC PC to mitigate the risk of transmission of the coronavirus among his constituents, especially the vulnerable who might not be able to afford the items.

He said, as part of the humanitarian services to the good people of Anlo under the COVID-19 pandemic, it is to curb the spread to avoid a possible lockdown.

"Although Volta region is not under the partial lockdown, the situation has given reason for the people to live in fear and that it is to support the NDC to mobilise resources to help in preventing the possible spread of the virus in Anlo constituency."

Joined by some constituency executive members of the NDC, Mr Agbeko known in the Constituency as ” Big Joe” presented several of the Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, Tissues and other items.

This is not the first time the businessman is making such social intervention support in the constituency.

Mr Agbeko has been supporting the development of the constituency in his own small way, especially on education, electricity supply and youth development initiatives.

Mr Agbeko advised constituents to adhere to the social distancing protocols and other preventive measures outlined by the WHO and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and stay safe. "It is important that we all adhere to the social distancing protocols, frequently wash hands and use of alcohol-based sanitizer, avoid touching the lips, nose ears and eyes to prevent and contain the spread of the virus to make our society safe to live," he said.

The NDC PC, Richard Sefe who was surprised by the Businessman support, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He said the items would augment his own effort so far to help reduce the possible spread of the virus, stating, some of the items would be presented to the District Health Directorate and other public vantage points especially Markets, Lorry stations, Chief palaces and community centres.

Though the virus originated in China, Italy is the worst affected country in the world. The number of recorded deaths in Italy has surpassed China and all other affected countries around the world.

The current global number of recorded infections stands at over 1.3million, with more than. 74,000 deaths.

Ghana has so far recorded about 834 cases out of which nine are reportedly confirmed dead, 99 recovered as at Saturday, April 18, 2020.