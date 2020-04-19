TV3, Nana Aba War: TV3 Raids EIB Network For Talent Again

Listen to article

Former GHOne television broadcast journalist Dela Michel has joined Media General, the parent company of TV3.

Dela who was a reporter and newscaster on GHOne's 'GHToday' morning show joins an array of on-air television talents that has departed the station over the past two years.

She joined Media General in April where she is currently a reporter and newscaster on TV3 and 3FM.

She joins Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Anita Akuffo as former EIB Network employees who are now with the Kanda-based media organisation.

Meanwhile, Angela Bamford, one of the three TV personalities who hosted the Arena show on Kwese TV, has joined GHOne TV.

---graphic.com.gh