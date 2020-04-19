TV3, Nana Aba War: TV3 Raids EIB Network For Talent Again By News Desk Dela Michel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleFormer GHOne television broadcast journalist Dela Michel has joined Media General, the parent company of TV3.Dela who was a reporter and newscaster on GHOne's 'GHToday' morning show joins an array of on-air television talents that has departed the station over the past two years.She joined Media General in April where she is currently a reporter and newscaster on TV3 and 3FM.She joins Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Anita Akuffo as former EIB Network employees who are now with the Kanda-based media organisation.Meanwhile, Angela Bamford, one of the three TV personalities who hosted the Arena show on Kwese TV, has joined GHOne TV.---graphic.com.gh
Former GHOne television broadcast journalist Dela Michel has joined Media General, the parent company of TV3.
Dela who was a reporter and newscaster on GHOne's 'GHToday' morning show joins an array of on-air television talents that has departed the station over the past two years.
She joined Media General in April where she is currently a reporter and newscaster on TV3 and 3FM.
She joins Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Anita Akuffo as former EIB Network employees who are now with the Kanda-based media organisation.
Meanwhile, Angela Bamford, one of the three TV personalities who hosted the Arena show on Kwese TV, has joined GHOne TV.
