ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.04.2020 Social News

TV3, Nana Aba War: TV3 Raids EIB Network For Talent Again

By News Desk
Dela MichelDela Michel
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

Former GHOne television broadcast journalist Dela Michel has joined Media General, the parent company of TV3.

Dela who was a reporter and newscaster on GHOne's 'GHToday' morning show joins an array of on-air television talents that has departed the station over the past two years.

She joined Media General in April where she is currently a reporter and newscaster on TV3 and 3FM.

She joins Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Anita Akuffo as former EIB Network employees who are now with the Kanda-based media organisation.

Meanwhile, Angela Bamford, one of the three TV personalities who hosted the Arena show on Kwese TV, has joined GHOne TV.

---graphic.com.gh
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Today
1 hour ago

TV3, Nana Aba War: TV3 Raids EIB Network For Talent Again
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line