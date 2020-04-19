E/R: Decomposed Body Retrieved From Trudu Waterfalls

Listen to article

A decomposed body of a man has been retrieved from the Trudu Waterfalls located near Begoro in the Fanteakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The decomposing body was retrieved Saturday by a Joint team from the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

According to the bereaved parents, the deceased young man went missing two days ago.

Due to the state of the body, he was buried immediately.

Meanwhile, the local Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Trudu Waterfalls is one of the nicest waterfalls in the Eastern region but not well marketed. Locals, however, mostly patronize it to have fun.

This is not the first time a drowning incident has been recorded in the Waterfalls. In 2018 for instance, a 17-year-old boy drowned. His body was subsequently retrieved and buried after autopsy.

---Starrfm.com.gh