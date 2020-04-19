Sonnie Badu Blast WHO Over Africa Becoming Epicentre; 'Your Prediction Shall Not Come To Pass'

A renowned American Gospel artiste Sonnie Badu has ruled out any possibility of Africa becoming the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

This follows the World Health Organization (WHO) statement that Africa could become the next epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

UN officials also say it is likely the pandemic will kill at least 300,000 people in Africa and push nearly 30 million into poverty.

WHO estimates about 10 million people in Africa to contract the virus in the next 6 months if the infection continues at the current rate.

But Sonnie Badu who became a UN Ambassador of Sacred Music stated, "Africa will not see 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections. Your predictions and prophecy shall not come pass."

The author, singer and preacher who traces his family to Ghana is among a number of leaders to speak out against the perceived vulnerability of Africa to survive the deadly bug. "Words are spirit and we have to speak against negative words when they are spoken. God is not a man."

The "Baba let your rainfall on me" musician has however cautioned African citizens on the need to be obedient to safety measures outline by their leaders to stem the spread. "Stay home and adhere to the measures by your government!"

Meanwhile some European and American countries including the UK and the US have started evacuating their citizens from the continent with 13,000 of them evacuated from Ghana.