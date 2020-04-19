KMA Makes Donations Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Listen to article

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) on Thursday, April 16, 2020, handed over food items to the Subin Sub-Metro for distribution to support the vulnerable in the electoral areas that have been locked down due to coronavirus.

The items were made up of bags of rice and gari, boxes of tomato paste, boxes of frytol cooking oil, boxes of sardines, crates of eggs, and bags of beans.

The support was to ensure that vulnerable people in areas under the restriction of movement directive live in comfort.

The support was also to ensure that people were not too burdened by the closure of businesses and trade activities, which might have been their source of daily income before the issuance of the directive.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, handed over the items to the ten assembly members in the sub-metro at the St. Cyprians Anglican Church at Bompata, in Kumasi.

Addressing the assembly members before the handing-over, Hon. Osei Assibey advised them to distribute the foods to the homes of the needy to comply with the social distancing protocol.

“In order to observe social distancing while implementing the distribution of the items, I will urge you to send them to the homes of the needy to avoid overcrowding that promotes the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Hon. Osei Assibey also commended the President for the intervention to prevent hardships to the people whose movements have been restricted due to the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

The Presiding Member for the KMA, Hon. Stephen Ofori promised to adhere to the social distancing protocol and pleaded with the beneficiaries to stay at home while the distribution goes on.

Present at the handing over exercise were officials National Disaster and Management Organization(NADMO), Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members, and the clergy.

