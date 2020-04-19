Covid-19: Remdesivir Anti-Viral Trial On Patients Records ‘Rapid Recoveries’

Listen to article

Critically-ill patients with the novel coronavirus are reported to have recovered ‘rapidly’ after being administered the anti-viral remdesivir.

The Daily Mail, UK, reported that the University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people with Covid-19 as part of global clinical trials.

Reports say 113 of them had severe disease.

According to reports, all 125 patients were treated with daily infusions of remdesivir, an experimental drug first touted to treat Ebola.

Most of the patients, The Daily Mail, says, have been discharged.

The anti-viral remdesivir is reportedly produced by Pharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences.

---Daily Guide