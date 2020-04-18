Two Courts Established In Ashanti Region To Deal With COVID-19 Cases

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku has disclosed that two courts have been established in the region to deal with people who flout COVID-19 directive especially the lockdown in Greater Kumasi.

COP Kwasi Mensah Duku disclosed that 144 people have been arrested in the Ashanti Region who would be put before the court.

He indicated that the law would not spare anyone who flouts it.

“We are not in normal time so we would inconvenience many people we must abide by the lockdown directive. We should also obey the social distancing protocol,” COP Duku noted.

COP Duku has noted that the fight against COVID-19 in the region and the rest of the country is a collective responsibility.

COP Duku called on opinion leaders including Chiefs, Queen mothers, and Assembly Members to support the security agencies to ensure that people comply with the lockdown directive.

He also urged people who have evidence against Police personnel extorting money from people to report to his outfit.

