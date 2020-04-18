Covid-19: 16 More Recover, Total Now At 99

16 more people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

The total recoveries now stand at 99.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have shot up from 641 to 834.

“The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as at April 15th 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive. This will bring Ghana's total case count to 834 at the moment,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service explained.

---citinewsroomn