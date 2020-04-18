Robustness Of *890# NLA Official Short Code Is Matchless

Listen to article

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) Official Short Code *890# remains the safest and legal Platform to play your favourites NLA 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Support Government and the National Lottery Authority(NLA) by playing responsibly through our Official Short Code *890#. The *890# is the only Platform with multiple Games of NLA 5/90 and VAG Lotto.

Just within few days of the implementation of the NLA Official Short Code *890#, the access rate has been phenomenal.

A lot of players have won with instant prizes through their respective Mobile Money Accounts.

The robustness and transparency of the *890# Official Short Code is matchless.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) would like to urge the staking Public and our Lotto Marketing Companies to continue to play their favourites NLA 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via *890# via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

Stay Home and Make Money via Official Short Code of National Lottery Authority(NLA) *890#

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit Of NLA