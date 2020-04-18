Disqualification Of Gushegu Aspirant: Akufo-Addo Petitioned

Listen to article

About 63 New Patriotic Party (NPP), polling station Chairmen of the Gushegu Constituency in the Northern region of Ghana have petitioned President Akufo-Addo over the disqualification of Mahama Osman, an aspirant in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

In a statement issued and signed by the 63 polling station Chairmen and copied to the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, National Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blaye, former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Nabu, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP as well as Gushegu Constituency Chairman of the NPP expressed their displeasure over the disqualification of Mr. Mahama which they said happened under strange circumstances.

According to the the polling station Chairmen, the strange disqualification of the popular and dedicated candidate, Osman Mahama in the Parliamentary election can lead to the party losing the Gushegu seat to another party.

"With the knowledge of your impeccable democratic credentials, we strived very hard to persuade our disenchanted members that the said disqualification would be rectified and that it did not have your tacit approval". They stated.

"Our great father of our great NPP Party, despite our unshakable believes that the said disqualification would be resolved with dispatch, our constituency is now surrounded by a thick cloud of electoral uncertainty". They added.

The statement noted that failure to quickly resolve the disqualification impasse would have serious ramifications for the party in the Gushegu constituency adding that; threats of impending protests votings are already rife in the air.

The statement concluded that; "Your excellency, It is for this reason that we wholeheartedly appeal to you, your excellency to personally intervene, albeit with fiat to have Parliamentary primary to be conducted in Gushegu constituency for a popular candidate to be selected".

---Thepressradio.com || Paul Mamattah