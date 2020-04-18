Cape Coast Technical University Donates 1,000 Face Masks To Metropolitan Assembly

Management of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has donated one thousand (1,000) face masks to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) to support the Assembly’s fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The unique face masks come in different colours, and sizes. It is also durable and washable too.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony which took place at CCMA, Rt. Rev. Ing. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, the Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) indicated that since the outbreak of the disease, the Technical University has been exploring measures to help in preventing the spread of the disease in the metropolis and the country at large. According to the Vice-Chancellor, it is out of this that the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles Technology has produced these quality face masks.

Rt. Rev. Ing. Prof. Owusu-Sekyere added that within a week or two, the Mechanical Engineering Department will also outdoor a prompting device for hand washing. ”These prompting devices will be installed at the entrance of institutions and offices so that even before you enter the structure, the device will give you a signal to wash your hands under water", he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Arthur expressed his appreciation to the Management of the Technical University for the kind gesture. He revealed that his outfit has distributed thousands of sanitizers and Veronica buckets but recognises that the Assembly cannot do it alone, therefore, the donation from the Technical University is commendable and timely. He indicated that the donation will go a long way to help government deal with the spread of the virus in the metropolis which has already recorded one positive case of COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor also used the occasion to present an official communication to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive of the decision of the Management of the Technical University to use the University Radio Station, Eagle FM as a DEDICATED MEDIUM to provide publicity to the general public on the novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

Also present at the ceremony were Madam Rachel Fosua Sarpong, Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Prof. S. K. Ansah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Cape Coast Technical University and Dr. Francis Narh Akrono, Registrar, Cape Coast Technical University. Other officers from the University include Mr. Benjamin Edu-Mensah, Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Felix Opare-Baako, Public Relations Officer, and Madam Ekua Nkrumah, Head of Department, Fashion Design and Textiles Technology.