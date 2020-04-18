Covid-19 Fight: Federation Of Muslim Women Association Of UK Donate Food Items To Vulnerable In Kpembe

Listen to article

As the fight against the deadly Corona Virus heightens in the country, donation of food items and Personal Protective Materials from individuals and organizations in the fight has taken center stage.

One of such organized groups is the United Kingdom branch of the Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWA).

The Association has on Friday April 17 donated some food items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to over 40 vulnerable persons in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

The items include 40 bags of rice, Cooking oil, Indomie, Biscuits, Sugar and Gari were distributed.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Amira of the UK based Association Hajia Hajara Shardo expressed gratitude to members for their support in mobilizing funds to support the gesture.

She lamented the failure of most people in adhering to the directive on social distancing and social gathering.

She appealed to other stakeholders in the are to support the fight.

"The East Gonja Municipality has not recorded any case but it is imperative to support the vulnerable persons in the wake of the pandemic," she said.

A 90-year-old beneficiary from Kpembe, Soale Adeya was grateful to the UK based group for the gesture.

The items were distributed by Jawula Hardi the focal person in the Municipality.