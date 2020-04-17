Chronicles Of Twilight Sorrows

Listen to article

I am an arrogant bag of dust

That's what you see

I am a decorated Tabernacle

That's what He sees

I am a billion brainless soulless man

That's what I see

Life should be lenient to the peaceful

But look at the irony, it is lenient to the ruthless

So I ask breath, twilight, friends, enemies, rising, falling, sickness, health, politics, wicked men, demons, false brethren, Greedy men, beautiful girls, false prophets, mamon, handsome men, romance, sex, marriage, the cold and the snow, sports, religion, philosophy and spirituality, the cradle, the grave, death, Heaven and Hell

You have been here for a long time

Teach me wisdom.

And I also plead life to dedicate itself to my wishes

For unrelenting pain assaults my theology

I am desperately perfect

I am not afraid of the grave

It's a masquerade

I'm afraid of life

Can you hear me?

Or I'm just a mad man?

Am I just a mad man?

Or I have reason to question reason

The absurdity of a soliloquy.

But if you can hear, respond

Because I write with a borrowed pen

And the night calls

I've no kerosene in my lantern

The bench in the park and tranquillity

The still silent lake, corrupted hearts, dead wishes

The grey hair, the clock, desperate desires, love

The anonymous thief who wants to hide my laugh

And the wolf that hunts my peace

Too much life is wrapped in my mourning

Sorry for truth, oh no I'm not even sorry

The sorry creed is making me a slave to expectation

So this is a solo conversation

Am I moving to the end of my rainbow?

Or is it the storm concealing the colours?

I hope it's not too presumptuous of me to think,

To think that someday the Sun will shine on the horizon?

But the preacher said I will go to hell

I have not behaved myself enough

I have not loved enough

Do you know what?

I hurt too

Don't ask me to remain calm

A path has been defined for me

But He didn't ask for my permission

It is easy to choose the left than the right

I asked my parents to explain

Ask the preacher

But he is busy shouting fire and brimstone

And my soul won't let me rest

It has conspired with my body to send me to hell

It is an unholy alliance, tearing me apart

I love very well, my mind, I love holiness with my mind,

I love my Lord very well

But my body is rebellious

Falling prey to the dazzle of hips and lips

And oiled bodies

Glittering wines inviting my buds to anonymity

The cruelty of truth ripping off my comfort

I have a burning readiness to obey

But I have been trapped in a body that wishes me death

My imagination is ornamented with pearls, golden lilies and precious stones

But current circumstances suggest dark phrases

Angels and demons

How am I still alive?

It is this metaphorical dilemma I have not yet conquered

My God I have loved imperfectly.

On weak knees, my heart beckon

My walk with him imperfect but steady

It is this I seek, constant mercy escorting me day after day until my body gives way to sleep

How am I still alive?

Reverence to the transcendent

A script encrypted lays before me

That may be my life's quest

I have masqueraded for so long

I cannot remember what I look like

Self-deception but

We have believed our lies.

But this is a solo conversation

And I am certain no one is listening.

Michael Koomson

Tutor at Eguafo Abirem SNR High