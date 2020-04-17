John Mahama Is The ‘Worst President Ever’ In Ghana’s History – Economist

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nkatiah, a Kumasi based Economist, has said emphatically that Former President John Dramani Mahama will go into history books as the worst leader ever the country has had as far as Heads of States under the Fourth Republic is concerned.

According to him, the Former President’s management of issues relating to the economy and other sectors which are ingredients to the country’s economic growth has so far proven to be a disaster.

His comment comes after Mr. John Mahama, had advised the Akufo-Addo’s government to employ the jobless health workers to aid in the fight against Coronavirus(COVID-19). According to him, more hands are needed at the various health facilities to fight against the pandemic.

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also called for the use of traditional medicine in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Ghana.

“It is time to explore the role of alternative medicine and traditional remedies in the fight against the Coronavirus. Some traditional medicines are known to boost the immune system and can help both in the prevention of people succumbing to the disease and also play a role, a palliative function in the management of persons suffering from COVID-19,” he said.

But speaking on OTEC FM breakfast Show, dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday, April 17, 2020, Mr. Owusu Nkatiah was of the view that, ex-President Mahama doesn’t come near any of the previous head of states including the late Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills adding that he exhibited huge incompetency during his regime.

“Mahama is yet to wake up to the fact that he lost. He’s resorted to complaining about everything. He has arisen again to contest in 2020. To get a chance, he has taken to defaming the ruling government in the eyes of Ghanaians”, he told the programme’s host, Captain Koda

“Maybe he is crying because, after the ruling, he has seen that of all Presidents Ghana has had, he has been the worse under the fourth Republic and it has become burdensome on him”, he said.

“President Mahama ‘is a visionless, incompetent and corrupt leader who did anything good to the people Ghana’’.

