Vivo Energy Donates PPEs To COVID-19 Management Team

Vivo Energy Ghana has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the national COVID-19 management team to enable them to carry out their work effectively.

The company said it has been following the developments surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana and believes frontline workers must be supported to discharge their duties well.

Vivo Energy Ghana MD, Ben Hassan Ouattara

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara said the donation falls in line with the company’s vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business and also comes to join a number of other initiatives undertaken by the company to boost the COVID-19 fight in Ghana.

“In line with our vision of becoming Africa's most respected energy business, we have been at the forefront of supporting the government's efforts in fighting COVID-19 through our community investment initiatives. We funded an e-learning application for our student at home and donated hand sanitizers and liquid soaps to some major bus terminals and our retail stations,” he said.

He added that the company together with its retail business partners has launched the Retailer Sustainability Programme to ensure that communities get the needed resources to fight COVID-19.

The items presented to the team include;

4000 Examination and surgical gloves

1000 N95 Respirators

1000 Goggles and

500 Coveralls

While urging the team to make judicious use of the equipment, Ben Hassan Ouattara said Vivo Energy Ghana has taken steps to ensure that its customers are safe and not contaminated in the discharge of their operations.

“For this reason, we equipped our Shell service stations with hand-sanitizers and other cleaning solutions as a precautionary measure. Our Customer Service Champions have also been engaged to wash their hands regularly and sanitize them as often as possible when transacting business on the Point of Sale devices. Some of our stations also have other electronic payment options like mobile money to reduce handling of cash,” he said.