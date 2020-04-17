Latest Report On Covid-19 Cases In Asuogyaman District

1. 20 samples were taken from Apeguso camp of AFCONS for testing on 8th April 2020. The results were released on Tuesday 14th April 2020, and showed that 10 of the workers tested positive. It comprised 7 Indians and 3 Ghanaians.

2. On the same day, samples of 5 people were taken as contact tracing from Akosombo Asukwao and New Combine. The results showed negative for all of them.

3. Awaiting test results for 36 workers of AFCONS from their Camp C at old Akrade in the Asuogyaman District.

4. Contact tracing for the 10 positive cases will start from Thursday April 16, 2020.

5. 140 workers of AFCONS had working relationship with the 10 cases so they are being regarded as suspected cases who would be quarantined for testing for the virus.

6. The Asuogyaman District will isolate the 10 cases in a Hotel for treatment. Some Hotels in the Asuogyaman District were identified for negotiations to accept the 10 cases.

7. The 140 suspected cases will be quarantined in Apeguso Senior High School.

8. Akwamuman Senior High School has also been selected as additional Quarantine facility in case the suspected cases become high.

9. Asuogyaman District is currently using the services of 5 Laboratory Technicians who are taking samples.

10. There is the need for the District Assembly to carry out continuous and intensive education on the COVID-19 to sensitize the general public for increased awareness.

11. Some 35 persons who have had contacts with the 10 positive cases would be tested.

The breakdown is as follows :

Asikuma - 7 people

Atimpoku - 4 people

New Akrade - 5 people

Old Akrade - 1 person

Senchi - 5 people

Dzedzorkope - 4 people

Labolabo - 2 people

Akosombo New Combine - 2 people

Akwamufie - 1 person

Lolonyo - 2 people