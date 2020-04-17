John Jinapor Donates To Constituency The Second Time

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu constituency John Jinapor has donated some items to his constituents for the second time to bolster the fight against COVID-19 in the constituency.

The items include 100 Veronica buckets, 2,500 hand sanitizers and 3000 liquid soaps.

The rest of the relief items were 1,500 nose mask, 1,000 pairs of gloves, and 3,000 packs of tissue paper among others.

He was accompanied by some party executives to the chiefs and people of Yapei in the Savannah Region on Thursday.

According to Hon. John Jinapor, the items would be a great relief to the fight against the Coronavirus in the constituency.

He further appealed to the people to follow the safety precautions of hand washing and social distancing protocols to kick out the deadly virus.

He earlier made similar donations to the district health directorate in Buipe in March to boost their fight against the virus.

The chiefs and people of the area have also commended him for his selfless efforts in the fight against the global threat in the constituency