E/R: Soldier Shoots Motor Rider At Doboro For Flouting Orders

A man in military uniform who is part of the Security personnel detailed at COVID-19 Barrier at Doboro near Nsawam to enforce the lockdown directive has reportedly shot a motor rider three times.

The incident occurred Friday Morning around 8:00 am.

It is not clear why the military man shot the rider but an eyewitness said, the ridder ignored orders to stop when he approached the barrier.

“I can’t tell exactly why the soldier shot the motor rider but I saw that he refused to stop at the barrier and decided to run away so all that I heard was three gunshots then the rider fell with the motorbike. There was blood all over and has been rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital. The Soldier also picked a taxi and followed them to the Hospital”.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, DSP Marian Adu -Osei said she was yet to be briefed and was unaware of the incident.

This is the second shooting incident involving a military officer on lockdown duties.

A week ago, a policewoman, Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge, who was also on ‘Operation COVID-Safety’ duties with a military man was shot at a checkpoint at Tema Newtown.

The Military high command assured that would investigate the incident.

Ghana has recorded 641 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 8 deaths and 83 recoveries.

The national capital-Greater Accra and parts of Greater Kumasi are under lockdown for the past three weeks.

