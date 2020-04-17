Ghanaman Facility Ready For Covid-19 Use – Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S. Okraku has said the football governing body has handed over the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to the government for use as an isolation centre following a successful dialogue with the chiefs and people of Prampram.

“Following the passionate appeal by the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking all Ghanaians to join the fight against our biggest ‘enemy’, the Ghana Football Association, led by the Executive Council, thought that regardless of the fact that we have been going through our own ‘COVID-18’ in the period leading to Normalisation and beyond, we will not sit down aloof, for which reason we decided that we have a special facility in Prampram that can house up to 250 people.

“It is strategically placed, [so], we decided to offer this facility to the use of government as one of the isolation centres to treat our people, our colleagues, our brothers and sisters who live at Prampram and its environs.

“Following that singular decision, we decided together with the support of the Ministry of Health and government officials to engage the chief, the elders and the Youth of Prampram and its environs.

“In the last few days, we have gone through that process successfully and we can confidently say that the facility is ready to be used by the government free of charge to ensure that our brothers and sisters are well taken of.

“Together we will win this battle and together we will bring our football back,” Mr Okraku stated at the Ministry of Information’s media briefing on Thursday, April 16.

The GFA has been vociferous in running campaigns to create awareness since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ghana.

The GFA has also suspended all football competitions as a precautionary measure.

---classfmonline