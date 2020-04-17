Zoomlion Fumigates Three UEW Campuses

The University of Education, Winneba has benefited from the disinfection exercise by Zoomlion. The disinfection exercise started at 7: 00 AM where the North, South, and Central campuses of the university were disinfected appropriately.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Vector Control Coordinator for Zoomlion, Gideon Sogbey called on school authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 by putting in measures to help control the spread of the virus when school opens.

According to Mr. Sogbey, they should try as much as possible to contain the spread of the virus since the university is a public place and it is easy for the virus to spread.

According to him, 78 areas on campus were disinfected as well as bungalows, and various faculties of the university.

I also want to advise the university to make available Veronica buckets and some hand sanitizer in all areas of the school for the use of both staff and students of the school he added.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Andy Ofori - Birikorang indicated that the University as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus on campus has reduced the staff strength by allowing some staff to go on break.

"We know that we also have our part to play and as part of measures we have reduced our staff strength to curtail the spread, staff of the university is also adhering to the social distancing protocols, " the Pro VC said.

"Since this exercise has been done it means that the anxiety, the fear, and panic that comes with waking up every morning not knowing what will happen on campus is gone" he noted.

He was optimistic that the disinfection will go a long way to keep the school from being infected.

"I know that this exercise will go a long way to help curb the spread" he added.