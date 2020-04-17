5 Communities Benefit From COVID-19 Sensitization Undertaken By Institute Of Global Health

Institute of Global Health Inc, a USA based non-governmental organization has held a sensitization exercise at five farming communities to educate and promote handwashing among households aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The five communities visited were Tianoba, Bugya Kura, Bugya pala, Zangum, and Nabari all in the North-East Region.

Leading a group of volunteers to embark on the outreach programme, Northern Regional Executive Director, Institute of Global Health Inc, Issah Toha Shamsoo, explained that the two- day exercise which focused on educating the inhabitants of these communities was based on household interaction. It was as well to promote handwashing by giving out some toiletries including soaps.

The programme hosted a radio discussion with the hope of attracting the many we will not be able to visit as part of the community outreach, he added.

He explained: “In an attempt to complement government efforts in educating the people about the coronavirus pandemic, a proposal was made to sensitize rural communities. We realized there was a gap and people had some misconceptions and only got their information through grapevine. These rural folks mostly rely on radio for the information needs but unfortunately, a lot was not done in that respect.”

He indicated that within the west Mamprusi Municipal, there are many of such communities that lacked education on coronavirus, however due to inadequate resources, five communities out of the many were selected to benefit from the outreach programme.

Mr. Shamsoo urged other institutions to endeavor to donate sanitizers and face masks to high risk groups including elderly in the society and vulnerable like beggers among others.

Commenting on the outreach programme, President/CEO of the Institute Dr. Yussif Mijirah Dokurugu indicated that the sensitization programme is targeted at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that the Institute is compelled to take immediate steps to support these vulnerable people in the light of this pandemic and also to complement the efforts of the state agencies during the period of quarantine.

“We are anticipating that a lot of people in those communities and municipalities will benefit from the programme, adding that “This vacuum and need compelled us to take immediate steps to support these vulnerable people in the light of this pandemic and also to complement the efforts of the state during the period of quarantine.

Chief of Tianoba, Mba Tianoba Daana who was excited about the exercise thanked the volunteers and the Institute for such noble gesture in educating the community towards containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a related development, the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Arimiyaw Basintali Somo Lucky educating the public about the pandemic urged to adhere to the government's proposed strategies to forestall the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He used the opportunity to educate the general public to avoid over-crowding, adhere with the 2-metre distance protocol and avoid the congregational prayers in the Mosques and Churches.

He also urged owners of all public places to ensure that the general public visiting those places go by the regular hand washing strategy, to reduce hands contact with the virus by providing soap with running water for them to regularly wash their hands.