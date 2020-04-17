Bawku Records First Covid-19 Death

Bawku in the Upper East Region has recorded its first coronavirus death.

The victim now deceased was first reported to the Bawku Presbyterian hospital on the 7th April, 2020.

The temperature was 41.1°celcious with difficulty in breathing, coughing, running nose, diarrhea and muscular joint pains.

According to the hospital authorities, a sample was taken to KCCR for laboratory test and unfortunately, the patient passed away before her results came out on early hours on April 8.

The results of the patient's sample which tested positive arrived eight days after she had passed on.

The family was advised accordingly.

The coronavirus cases in the region now risen to eight.

Below is the press release from the Upper East Region Regional Health Directorate:

UPPER EAST REGION

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATES ON COVID-19 SITUATION IN THE UPPER EAST REGION

The Upper East Region has recorded four (4) new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing to eight

(8) the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Region.

The laboratory feedback was received today, Thursday 16th April, 2020 at 5:38am. Of the four (4) cases, three (3) are contacts of the first confirmed case and for the first time, one (1) of the cases was detected through routine surveillance in the Bawku Municipality. Unfortunately, the case in Bawku passed on before the laboratory results were received from KCCR, however being a suspected case burial was appropriately supervised.

We have initiated steps to communicate the results to affected persons and to immediately identify all contacts of the four new cases for immediate quarantine.

On behalf of the Hon. Regional Minister, Upper East Region, we commend the general public for the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and still urge all to remain calm as we work together to bring the situation under control.

Dr. Winfred Ofosu

REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES