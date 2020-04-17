Coronavrius Cannot Stop New Voters Register From Being Compiled--Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) will still go ahead to compile new voters register despite the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, the EC will put necessary measures in place to ensure they conduct the 2020 elections.

“I'm very optimistic to assure Ghanaians the Electoral Commission will take the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus to ensure they conduct the 2020 elections,” Kofi Akpaloo told Kwame Tutu on 'Anopa Nkomo' on Accra-based Kingdom FM

"By all means, the 2020 elections will come on, coronavirus cannot prevent us from conducting elections," he added

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended its planned compilation of new voters register because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for April 18, 2020, but no new date has been announced.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) insists that only a new voters' register can ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 elections.

The EC since last year has justified why they need to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections.

