You Two Will Vanish By Nana Adu-Rockson ||| Modern-Day Poet

As I walked the path of loneliness this morningMy being laid in stasisBut I had much courage, though so hiddenTo be felt that you will vanish one-dayBut what at all is your yieldFor creating an enemyTo destroy mankind,who are just like you, having blood So many to be numbered?You have succeeded to mould us into cowardsFor our giants are turned into kidsAnd hurry into their rooms at your yellYour deeds won't stayYou will one-day vanish and see decayYou have caused us much griefWhy do you hate to see us smile?A killjoy,that is who you really areYou have scattered my unionsI can't meet my peopleI can't join my family for meetingsI hide to reply their greetingsWhy have you open up to become a reservoir of wickedness? Obeying the dictates of men to kill their fellow men. We were born not as beggars but as rulersWe were born to overcomeWe are born to bounce backWe won't bow to beg--never expect that.You and the enemy you created to cause our extinctWon't live eternalSo don't gloat over us as we lose our bloods--I pray For you two will vanish too. ABOUT THE AUTHOR The writer (Nana Adu Rockson) is an ambivert, a knowledge seeker and one who believes in the Sovereignty of God. He is able to work with all manner of people. He appreciates and values the potential of the people he meets. He also believes that he is on earth to create a better environment for posterity. His hobbies are: Reading Christian books, writing poems and motivational messages, and Watching Educational programs on TV. He is ready to humbly work with anyone who is willing to improve him and help him realize his dreams.
