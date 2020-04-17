As I walked the path of loneliness this morning

My being laid in stasis

But I had much courage, though so hidden

To be felt that you will vanish one-day

But what at all is your yield

For creating an enemy

To destroy mankind,who are just like you, having blood

So many to be numbered?

You have succeeded to mould us into cowards

For our giants are turned into kids

And hurry into their rooms at your yell

Your deeds won't stay

You will one-day vanish and see decay

You have caused us much grief

Why do you hate to see us smile?

A killjoy,that is who you really are

You have scattered my unions

I can't meet my people

I can't join my family for meetings

I hide to reply their greetings

Why have you open up to become a reservoir of wickedness?

Obeying the dictates of men to kill their fellow men.

We were born not as beggars but as rulers

We were born to overcome

We are born to bounce back

We won't bow to beg--never expect that.

You and the enemy you created to cause our extinct

Won't live eternal

So don't gloat over us as we lose our bloods--I pray

For you two will vanish too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The writer (Nana Adu Rockson) is an ambivert, a knowledge seeker and one who believes in the Sovereignty of God.

He is able to work with all manner of people. He appreciates and values the potential of the people he meets. He also believes that he is on earth to create a better environment for posterity.

His hobbies are: Reading Christian books, writing poems and motivational messages, and Watching Educational programs on TV.

He is ready to humbly work with anyone who is willing to improve him and help him realize his dreams.