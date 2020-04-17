Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Provides Electricity For Two Communities In The Tolon Constituency

Listen to article

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has provided electricity to Kating Daa and the Gbambaya community, both in the Tolon Constituency.

The projects were totally funded by the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate following an appeal made by the chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and traders in the constituency to him.

The Gbambaya community has never had electricity so the people were elated to have witnessed

electricity for the first time in the community.

The provision of electricity in the community will help in the studies of students and also promote other activities that couldn't take place in the area because of the absence of electricity.

The chiefs and people were so happy and thankful to the Alhaji Habib Iddrisu for giving them their long-cherished wish.

The Kating Daa (Market) is one of the major and popular markets in Dagbong and it is located in the Tolon Constituency. The provision of electricity in the market would promote night trading and create other opportunities for the people.

The people described Alhaji Habib Iddrisu as God sent and praised him for his numerous humanitarian services to them.

They promised to vote for him as their Parliamentary Candidate and to subsequently vote for him as their MP come December 2020 to continue his good services to them.