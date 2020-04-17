African Achievers Awards rallies Nigeria's Justice Ishaq Bello, Former  Prime Minister of Guinea Cel

Listen to article

As part of measures on fetching for solutions to curb the global pandemic of Covid19, leading awards scheme for distinguished Africans, African Achievers Awards in partnership with Africans Rising and Infodemics, Avance Media and Dominieum Technology will combine their efforts for the 3rd conference on the COVID19 pandemic.

The conference which is themed Africa Unite against COVID-19; Policy, Economy, Community action and Interregional Cooperation discussing with key experts debating the key issues in combatting the virus in Africa.

The Speakers include Justice Ishaq Usman Bello Chief Judge FCT High court Nigeria, Cellou Dalein Diall Guinean economist and former Prime Minister of Guinea, Paul Alaje, Senior Economist SPM Professionals, Hon. Jospeh F. Kamara Former Attorney General & Minister for Justice Sierra Leone , Ms. Heather Mudhari Hon. Consul/ Trade & travel Executive The Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. Alyster Soyode Founder BEN TV London, Senator Rose Nyamunga Chairperson Senate Committee on health, Kenya, Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji MD Emergency physician at Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians and a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Vera Songwe , Head of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Beldina Auma President SCIP International & former Chairperson World Bank-African Society, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu

Nigerian Representative African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), Elsie Appau Klu Ghanaian Lawyer,

Grace Jibril HR Director for The Anne Arundel County Department of Health State of Maryland. USA, Jacques Papenfus Founder if MGS - South Africa etc.

The virtual conference is slated for Friday 17th April 2020 and Saturday 5th April 2020 and will be hosted on Zoom by 4pm GMT and streamed on Facebook via: www.facebook.com/AfricanAward/

According to CEO of African Achievers Awards, Dr Tonye Rex Idaminabo, “the conference is in response to the advice given by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) for Africa to scale up its response to COVID-19”. He also mentioned that, the conference is aimed to raise more awareness of the novel virus and its effects but create a blueprint for African leaders to act on.

As part of getting influential leaders involved in the fight, the Virtual Conference will also have African leaders committing to shielding the continent from future pandemics and to have a comprehensive African response to the ongoing pandemic.

With expert speakers picked from various sectors such as Public Health, Disaster Management, Policy Advice, Good Governance, Gender Relations and Media across the world, the conference will provide results on how to increase investments in the health sector across Africa, protect vulnerable groups of persons such as Disabled Persons, Women and the Girl child and provide protection to Industries as well as Small and Medium scale Enterprises.

The Conference Coordinator Alimatu Dimonokene is an Award winning Activist from Sierra Leone and Togolese Farida Nabourema human rights activist will moderate the Conference.

Past Speakers Includes Kim Schofield – Member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Janet Mbugua - Kenyan media personality, anchor and actress , Hon Beatrice Elachi - Speaker Nairobi County Assembly Kenya, Hon. Favour Tomomewo. Nigeria Ondo State Member of Parliament & Chairman house committee on women Affairs and social development, Mohamed Macmomd Micheal Kallon - Sierra Leone, Public health and Policy specialist, OB Sisay OBE - Country Head at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Hassan Arouni - Award Winning Senior Broadcast Journalist – BBC, Maryam Abdullah - CEO at Situation Hub Ltd, Jake Epelle - Convener Disability Inclusion Nigeria Founder/CEO The Albino Foundation and a few others.