Operators Of Motor Tricycle To Benefit From Govt’s Relief Bono Regional Minister

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, has announced that over fifteen thousand (15,000) registered operators of Motor tricycles (pragyia taxis) in the region stand the chance of obtaining government relief package following the ban on their business.

The package which would be decided on in a meeting from Monday, according to Minister, is to enable pragyia riders gain some means of livelihood while the total ban on the machine persists amidst the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Hon. Minister said though government is not promising heaven on earth as a relief package, at least a token would serve as a bolster for daily living.

She made the assertion at a durbar held in her honour at Wamfie when she paid a working visit to the Dormaa East District on Tuesday April, 14, 2020.

The visits which covered all Dormaa Districts (Dormaa West, Central and East) respectively on the same day, is part of a progrmmed tour across the Bono Region to enable the Minister assess and receive firsthand information on activities earmarked at the decentralized levels to fight the pandemic.

Though the Bono Region has not had any records of the case, authorities are strictly following precautions to ensure safety for the people.

In her speech, Mrs. Kumi- Richardson, resounded that the only antidote to curbing the spread and dealing with the plaque successfully, is restricting movement of people; hence, the emergency ban on the motor tricycles which are accessible to everyone and makes moving easier.

She emphasized how much she appreciate the handy and affordable services the motor tricycle riders render to her people and their contributions to the economy, but was quick to reiterate that they would do more harm than good in this critical moments of the nation

In a scenario to buttress her point, the minister drew the public’s attention to envisage how, all things being equal, given all these15 000 registered operators of the machine opportunity to pick just one passengers, could lead over 30,000 people to move outside their home or from one place to another, exposing majority of them to risk.

She explained, she fear and panic for her people especially where the region is not part of the lockdown and people can move in and out of it anytime.

She said the region has so far picked 48 samples for test, 33 have proved negative and she is believing God there would be zero case in the remaining result to come.

She has therefore called on chiefs and people of the region to bear with the situation and allow themselves to go through screening and observer certain protocols even in their own homeland in order to deal appropriately with the disease.

She has also cautioned people of her region to stay at home if it is never necessary to be outside for anything. She said government is doing its part by resourcing every appropriate quarter which has to deal with the fight against the disease and it would just be proper that all hand is brought on deck in every capacity in order to collectively lift this burden from our necks.

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman who gave a situational report of activities adopted at the district level to combat the disease guaranteed 98% compliance of his people both in town and at the grassroots to directives put in place to kick out the menace.

He commended Nananom, Area Council Taskforce against the disease, individuals who have supported in diverse way and the District Public Health Emergency Committee for work down so far.

He thanked President Akufo Addo for resourcing the district hugely in the fight of the disease. The DCE, promised on behalf of the district to fight the pandemic with all it can

Present at the meeting were representatives of Assembly Members, DISEC, Political Parties, Market Women Association, GPRTU, Motor Tricycle Riders, Local Council of Churches, Moslem Community, Media, Traditional Authorities and Health Directorate.