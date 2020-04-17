S/R: GWCL Deploys 26 Polytanks To Damongo For Free Water

Listen to article

As part of measures to ensure the full implementation of President Akufo-Addo's directive on free water supply in the wake of Covid-19, the Ghana Water Company Limited has deployed 26 huge polytanks to Damongo, capital of the Savannah region.

The regional capital has been facing perennial water crisis for decades.

According to the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Engineer Dr. Clifford Braimah, the move is to ensure full implementation of the President's directive of free water for all citizens.

He said, local tankers both private and public working in the capital have been mobilized to supply water.

Dr. Clifford revealed that the take over of the Damongo water project by GWCL is long overdue.

He indicated, the necessary documentation has been completed and contract awarded to Biwater for the construction of the Damongo water system.

He mentioned that the water will be drawn from Yapei in the Central Gonja District to Damongo.

"The polytanks with over 10,000 gallons capacity will be situated at various points to serve water to the people," he stated.

He expressed worry over how the people have suffered over the years and gave the assurance the situation will soon be a thing of the past.

Dr. Clifford appealed to residents of Damongo to continue to exercise patience in this trying moments.

He maintained, the Akufo-Addo government is poised on alleviating the sufferings of the people of Damongo and giving them water was a priority.

"The situation is dear to the President who appointed me as the MD and I will complete it for the visionary Nana Addo," he assured.

The Damongo water system has been a major concern to the people for years now.

The town has a very low water table hence making it difficult to rely on boreholes due to the long distance to a water source.

Very few mechanized boreholes serve a town with a population of over 10,000.

This has been a worry to the people.