Konongo Pentecost Donates To All 3 Asante Akim Health Directorates

The Konongo Area of The Church of Pentecost has donated medical supplies worth over GHC7,000.00 to the Asante Akim Health Directorate for onward distribution to 14 public and private health facilities and the Divisional Police office within its administrative enclave in support of the efforts by the health directorate in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The items were presented to the health directorate by the Area Head, Apostle Frederick K. Andoh on Thursday, April 16, 2020 during a brief meeting with the health directors and some staff of Asante Akim Central Municipality, Asante Akim North and South District. Others in the meeting included representatives of the various health facilities, some Pastors and key personalities in the Konongo Area of the Church. The meeting was held at the forecourt of Asante Akim Central Municipal Health office in Konongo.

Items donated include Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, tissue papers, Soaps and packs of bottled water.

According to the Area Head, Apostle Frederick K. Andoh, the donation was part of the church's support to the fight against the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic by providing the frontline health officials the needed support in the battle against the deadly virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the three health directorates, Dr. Martin Sarfo Osei, the Asante Akim Central Municipal Health Director commended the church for the timely intervention. According to the director, he was very much satisfied with the church's intelligent efforts to provide such important items not only to the public health facilities but to the private as well. He further made a clarion call on all to get involved by observing the safety protocols outlined by the GHS to help curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19. While pledging to put the items to good use, Dr. Martin Sarfo Osei asked God's blessings on the church for the gesture.

Chief Superintendent Osei Shaibu, the Asante Akim Divisional Police Commander who was there to receive items on behalf of his division, was very worried about how many people have disregarded the President's directive on social distancing and other safety protocols. He hinted that they were going to step up their efforts to ensure that all protocols issued by relevant agencies in the fight against the pandemic are respected and adhered to.