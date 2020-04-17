Monies From COVID-19 Trust Fund Will Be Fairly Distributed – Sophia-Akuffo

Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo says all monies donated to the fund will be accounted for.

President Nana Akufo-Addo last month established the COVID-19 Trust Fund to solicit support from Ghanaians as the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News after a number of companies made donations to the fund; Madam Sophia Akuffo said the money will be used for its intended purpose.

“The amounts will go into the main Fund. But, in the disbursement, we will make sure that we reach as many communities as possible. The Fund was set up to supplement and complement the government’s effort in combatting the virus. Medical centres and frontline activities will benefit and also the poor and vulnerable people in the community will also benefit,” she said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his fifth national address to the nation disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund has so far received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

He noted that the stated amount also includes US$600,000 and commended Ghanaians and institutions for heeding to the clarion call to support the Fund meant to support the vulnerable and those who will be hard hit by measures adopted to combat the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

