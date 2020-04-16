Koforidua Technical University Benefits From Zoomlion Disinfection Exercise

The Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has carried out a massive disinfection exercise of the Koforidua Technical University.

The exercise forms part of a mass free disinfection exercise being undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Citi TV to help contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Ghana is currently battling with the novel coronavirus as over 646 people have tested and confirmed positive to the virus.

In light of this, Zoomlion Ghana Limited is offering free disinfecting exercise in tertiary institutions across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and commitment after a successful disinfection exercise of all markets in the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) which ended on the 4th of April, 2020.

Lecture halls, auditoriums, hostels, Offices, compounds and frequently touched facilities of the university among others were all disinfected.

The Eastern Regional Vector Control Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in an interview touted the exercise as critical in containing the further spread of the virus.

He said the chemicals used has been authorised by WHO as appropriate for disinfecting surfaces against COVID-19 hence not harmful to humans.

He called on the general public who needs disinfection services to contact Zoomlion as special packages are in place to help institutions to disinfect their facilities.

The Rector of Koforidua Technical University, Prof. David Essumang expressed his gratitude to Zoomlion Ghana Limited for disinfecting the university at no cost which will make the campus safe when academic activities resume.

He urged the general public to adhere to all safety measures to ensure that the virus is contained and eliminated.