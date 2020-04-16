GCB Provides Daily Meals For 500 Doctors And Frontline Health Workers

GCB Bank Limited on Tuesday, 14th April began providing meals for 500 doctors and frontline health services staff as part of its commitment to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

The Bank, under an arrangement with some private suppliers and catering services companies, is offering nutritious meals, water, and drink as lunch package for the health workers for a month.

Medical doctors and other frontline health services workers from Ga East Municipal Hospital, Mamprobi Polyclinic, Korle-Bu Polyclinic, Legon COVID Centre and Ussher Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region are being catered for by the Bank.

The gesture and intervention of the Bank are to complement the efforts of the Government of Ghana in the efforts to contain COVID-19.

The Managing Director of GCB, Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, commenting on the programme, noted that with the increasing pressure on frontline workers due to the rise in the number of COVI-19 cases, it is very difficult for frontline health service staff to leave their duty posts in search of food due to the partial lockdown.

He explained that the decision of the Bank to provide meals for frontline health service staff is motivated by the drive to connect with and serve others as well as to promote survival.

“As Ghana’s largest and indigenous bank, GCB is obliged. I feel driven by our tenets of corporate social responsibility. It is a moral imperative,” the GCB MD said.

Mr. Sowah said the Bank prioritises health matters believing that good health for all Ghanaians will enhance productivity.

The Medical Doctor in charge of Ussher Polyclinic, Dr. Patrick Amo-Mensah, on behalf of the staff and the community, expressed gratitude to the Bank.

Here are details of the doctors who received the donation of 200 free lunch for 14th April 2020.

At the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Dr. Ali Samba (National Coordinator for Case Management Teams), Dr. Ebenezer Oduro Mensah (Medical Superintendent for Ga East District Hospital) and Dr. Chris Owoo (National Coordinator for Management of Severe and Critical Cases) and Dr. Humphrey MaCauley, received the package on behalf of the health workers.

The Head of Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, on behalf of the Management presented parcels of the meals to the Specialist Doctor in charge of the Mamprobi Polyclinic, Dr. Charlotte-Alberta Baaba Cato.

Mr. Kwarteng also witnessed the delivery of the meals to doctors and staff of the Ussher Polyclinic.