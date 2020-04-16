Coronavirus: Apostle Paul Adei Cushions Church Members With Food And Preventive Items

The General Overseer of The Promised Word Church International located at Odopong Ofaankor in the Awutu-Senya East District of the Central Region, Apostle Paul Kwaku Adei Jnr has supported some vulnerable Members of the Church with foodstuffs and preventive items to fight against coronavirus infections

According to Apostle Paul Kwaku Adei Jnr, the donation of cooked and raw food items was to support some vulnerable Members of the Church whose homes have been hard hit as a result of the partial lockdown in the Awutu-Senya East Municipality

In an interview with newsmen at Odopong Ofaankor, Apostle Paul Kwaku Adei Jnr noted that the donation was his widow's mite to cushion the members

" Because of the lockdown, many of our church members are in financial crisis. Being breadwinners in their respective homes, they have been forced to stay at home and it been hell making ends meet.

Even though this presentation won't solve their pertinent problems in these hard times, it will go a long way to cushion them for a while"

The General Overseer disclosed that Members in all the 32 branches of the Church benefited from the donation. He named some of the branches like Kasoa, Opeikuma, Gaga, Hill Top, Liberia Camp, Gomoa Akraman and Amuzukope.

Over 1,000 people were fed in Odopong Ofaankor community with various kinds of cooked foodstuffs including non-members of the Church as well " Service to Mankind is Service to God" He noted

" Government alone cannot cater for people in areas that have been affected by the lockdown. It is up to us as Religious Leaders to complement the government's efforts.

I will like to encourage my fellow Church Leaders, NGOs, Philanthropists, corporate bodies, Civil Society Groups and individuals to contribute their quota towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic"

" Aside from cooked food, we also gave uncooked food items like rice, beans, onions, tomatoes and cooking oil.

The Church also presented preventive items such as Veronica Buckets, washing bowels, Hand Sanitizers, assorted soaps, and Tissue papers to encourage regular hand washing and to boost personal hygiene. The Church encourages them to observe Social Distancing as well"

Apostle Paul Kwaku Adei Jnr was accompanied by Elders, Deacons and Deaconess of the Church.