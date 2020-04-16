Covid-19: Maltiti Foundation Donates Sanitizers To Nima Residents

A Non-Governmental Organization, Maltiti Foundation donated boxes of locally made alcoholic based hand sanitizers to the people of Nima in Accra.

The initiative according to the founder, Madam Hajj Fawzie is to equip the less privileged against the spread of the deadly COVID-19 fight.

She urges natives and Ghanaians, in general, to safeguard themselves against the pandemic.

Promising talents, Obiri Tete and Rayan Junior who are also close associates of the foundation urged Ghanaians to observe protocols and precautions rolled out by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organization.

Maltiti Foundation is one of Ghana’s active NGOs known for its social intervention activities that has helped many in the areas of rural development, health, education and girl child activism.

The foundation is open and ready to accept support from other individuals and organizations who are willing to support or partner on subsequent projects.