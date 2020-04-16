ModernGhanalogo

COVID-19: 83 Recovered

By News Desk
Some 83 infected persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The 83 were part of the 268 confirmed cases under routine surveillance.

Meanwhile, Ghana's case count of COVID-19 has risen to 641.

The GHS confirmed this on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, via its dedicated website on providing updates on the outbreak.

“The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.”

