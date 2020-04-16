Ghana High Commission, UK COVID19 Update Press Release

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland learnt of the passing away of a number of our beloved compatriots resident in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland as a result of the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has infected several people and claimed precious lives. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland once again commiserates with all affected compatriots and their loved ones and hereby encourages all to observe the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as host authority guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. Our compatriots are further entreated to observe the lockdown directives and social distancing protocols recommended by the British authorities.

The Mission can be reached on matters requiring urgent attention and be notified of anyone who has been infected or passed away by COVID-19 via the following email addresses:

The Ghana High Commission reiterates its commitment to the concerns of the community and wishes to as.sure of its thoughts and prayers with every Ghanaian family in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland as we sojourn this difficult period of our time together.

Keep safe!

GHANA HIGH COMMISSION, LONDON

15th APRIL 2020