Updates: Well-Being Of His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah

The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland hereby acknowledges concerns expressed by all well-intentioned people, especially our compatriots about the well-being of His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

We wish to inform you that indeed the High Commissioner has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and to assure all of you that he is in a stable condition. Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to entreat all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of our High Commissioner.

While thanking all well-wishers for the solidarity and warm wishes extended to the High Commissioner, we urge all of you to join us in praying for his full recovery.

We call on all to observe laid down protocols on the pandemic and to stay safe.

GHANA HIGH COMMISSION,

LONDON 15th APRIL 2020