Covid-19: Pregnant Nurse Dies, Baby Survives By News Desk Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong Listen to articleA 28-year-old pregnant nurse, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, has died of the novel coronavirus but her baby survives. Ms Agyapong is a Ghanaian national resident in the UK. According to BBC Channel 4 News, the baby girl is alive and being treated – however it is still unclear if the child, also named Mary, has tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, the nurse’s condition had initially appeared to improve before deteriorating prompting medics to perform the caesarean in a bid to save the infant. Mary died “a few days” after her baby was born, Channel 4 News reported. Colleagues said Mary was “a fabulous nurse and a great example of what we stand for”. Friends and co-workers paid tribute to her on a GoFundMe page set up to help her grieving family. Died After Giving BirthRenai Mcinerney wrote: “Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years. “She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse. “It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP Sister Mary!” ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Covid-19: Pregnant Nurse Dies, Baby Survives
A 28-year-old pregnant nurse, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, has died of the novel coronavirus but her baby survives.
Ms Agyapong is a Ghanaian national resident in the UK.
According to BBC Channel 4 News, the baby girl is alive and being treated – however it is still unclear if the child, also named Mary, has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to reports, the nurse’s condition had initially appeared to improve before deteriorating prompting medics to perform the caesarean in a bid to save the infant.
Mary died “a few days” after her baby was born, Channel 4 News reported.
Colleagues said Mary was “a fabulous nurse and a great example of what we stand for”.
Friends and co-workers paid tribute to her on a GoFundMe page set up to help her grieving family.
Died After Giving Birth
Renai Mcinerney wrote: “Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years.
“She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse.
“It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP Sister Mary!”
---Daily Guide