Sunyani: NYA Regional Director Vehicle Stolen

The official vehicle of the National Youth Authority (NYA) for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions has been stolen in Sunyani.

Madam Fati Bamba, Director of the Authority speaking in an interview with Citi News, said the vehicle – a white Toyota Hilux Pick-up with registration number GV 379-18 was stolen at her bungalow on Wednesday.

She told Citi News that “I heard dogs barking at the time and woke up. Looking through the windows I saw three guys, one in the car and the other two pushing it backward.”

Madam Fati added that “I began shouting and the two who were pushing the vehicle began to run away before the one in the vehicle started the engine and move with the car.”

She thus urged the government to install vehicle tracking devices in all government vehicles.

Mr. Akomea Sakyi, Secretary of the Sunyani Youth Development Association who visited the NYA Director with his team in an interview said the tracking devices could help trace the location of any stolen vehicle.

He added that there is a need to fence all government bungalows and ensure their security.

Mr. Sakyi pleaded with the security personnel at the various barriers to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

