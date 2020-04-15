Government Gets 350k Support From GB Foods To Fight Coronavirus

Accra, April 10, 2020- GB Foods Africa -Ghana, manufacturers of Gino & Pomo range of food products, has donated money and other items valued at GHS 350,000 to the government to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The donation comprises a cheque of GHS 100,000 and sanitary and medical items including hand sanitizers, liquid hand washes soaps, paper towels, and GB Foods products comprising Gino rice, tomato mix, pasta, and seasoning tablets.

GB Foods General Manager of BU Ghana, Mr. David Kofi Afflu in presenting the items said, “During this period, we understand that people across all sectors are facing a range of difficulties with an outbreak such as this unprecedented one. This donation is a demonstration of GB Food’s commitment to supporting Government in its fight against the disease as well as health workers and the wider community.”

The cheque will go to the Government of Ghana COVID-19 Fund while the medical items will be delivered to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Veronica Buckets and GB Foods products will be given to the Ministry of Local Government to be placed in open markets in Accra and Kumasi to aid with frequent hand washing while the food will go to support the feeding of those who are vulnerable.

Management of GB Foods used the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to observe the protocols established by the Ghana Health Service and other relevant international and local authorities to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Ghana’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday 11.04.2020 stood at 636 including 8 deaths and 17 recoveries. Eight regions have so far reported cases – Upper East Region, Central Region, Ashanti Region, Upper West Region, Eastern Region, Northern Region, Greater Accra Region, and North East Region.