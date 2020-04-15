Covid-19: We Did Not Record A Single Ebola Because Of Mahama Good Leadership — Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the opposition NDC claims Ghana failed to record a single case of the Ebola epidemic in 2014 because of the good management of then president, John Dramani Mahama.

He however blamed President Akufo-Addo for the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Ghana.

Speaking on GHONE TV Wednesday, Mr Amaliba told host Serwaa Amihere that the spread of coronavirus in Ghana could have been averted if not for the bad management of the President.

Asked by the host if Akufo-Addo is the cause of the spread of the virus in Ghana, Mr Amaliba said “Yes, Akufo-Addo himself brought it when he went to Norway.”

Ghana’s covid-19 case count now stands at 636, up by some 70 more cases.

According to the Ghana Health Service, as of 13th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 44,421 persons have been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of the 636 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died.

Of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

---starrfmonline