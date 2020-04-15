Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Himself Brought It When He Went To Norway – Amaliba

Listen to article

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has blamed President Akufo-Addo for the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to the lawyer cum politician, the spread of coronavirus in Ghana could have been averted if not for the bad management of the President.

Speaking on GHONE TV Wednesday, Mr Amaliba told host Serwaa Amihere that Ghana failed to record a single case of the Ebola epidemic in 2014 because of the good management of then president, John Dramani Mahama.

Asked by the host if Akufo-Addo is the cause of the spread of the virus in Ghana, Mr Amaliba said “Yes, Akufo-Addo himself brought it when he went to Norway.”

The Ghana Health Service has reported that, as of 13th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 44,421 persons have been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19.

---starrfmonline