Press Release PDL Calls For Observance Of Three Days Fasting And Prayer Against Coronavirus, Continued Peace And Stability In Sierra Leone

It is no more a secret that humanity is waging a battle against a nasty virus-corona pandemic. This is a deadly virus that first surfaced in China and spread throughout the world. In this fight the heroes are health care providers: physicians, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, and public health experts.

But they are not alone. Their success story relies on the patriotic zeal of credible organizations and political parties that believe in the reality and devastating effect of the pandemic to human lives and national economies.

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) does not stop with venting out its grievances against the deteriorating conditions of the Sierra Leonean people. Just like the medical professionals do their part, the PDL has thrown its unalloyed support behind the government in Freetown to fight the challenges posed by the spread of the COVID 19 novel corona virus.

In a crisis of such devastating destruction, humanity must turn to the Creator for solution. Because nothing can be done in life without the support and blessing of God Almighty Allah Who cares for His creation. In this spirit, we, in the People’s Democratic League (PDL) call on our members, supporters and sympathizers across the length and breadth of Sierra Leone and the diaspora to observe three-days fasting and prayer against the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), and for continued peace and stability in the country. The days for the fasting will commenced on coming Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (For Muslims), and Thursday, Friday and Saturday (For Christians). Prayers should be conducted at home across the country and the diaspora.

PDL would like to remind its members, supporters and sympathizers to adhere to government directives on preventing the spread of the deadly Corona pandemic in Sierra Leone, and to pray for all countries in the world that have been seriously affected by this monstrous, killer and pandemic virus.

The PDL is determined to meet the current challenge facing all of us and determined to continue supporting government’s efforts in containing the spread of the corona virus in Sierra Leone.

Distance yourself! Save your life!

May God Almighty Allah save Sierra Leone!!

Sender:

Samuel Musa Kalokoh

National Secretary for Administration

PDL