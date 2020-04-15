COVID-19: Association Of Farmers And Fishermen Support Farming Communities In Eastern Region 

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen has donated some items to farming communities in the Eastern Region to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The items included, 50 Veronica buckets, 15 boxes of hand sanitizers, and liquid soap.

The items were donated to the Bepoasa, Asoukoo, Kwamoso and Tweapease communities in the Eastern Region.

The group was led by Dr. Nene Terkpertey Agblezey I, President of farmers and fishermen of Ghana who hinted that the donation was to support the government in the small way they can to help fight the novel coronavirus in the country and help the Farmers to cope with the challenges that come with the partial lockdown directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Nene Terkpertey Agblezey I, urged farmers not to panic but rather keep calm and continue their daily farming activities.

The Association also educated and urged the farmers to properly wash their hands, practice personal, respiratory hygiene and observe social distancing.

He also thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for the support given to farmers during these hard times and appealed to the government to see to inaccessible farms road for farmers.

The team used the occasion to conscientise the public on the need to strictly observe all the precautionary measures and respect the directives of the President in order to help combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.