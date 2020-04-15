COVID-19 Lockdown: Chief And Queenmother Of Ahenema Kokoben Give To The Poor

The Chief of Ahenema Kokoben, Nana Gyamfi Berko II and his queenmother have donated assorted food items to over 250 households in Ahenema Kokoben within the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

It will be recalled that the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo have announced a lockdown in certain parts of Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.

For this reason, the Chief and elders of Ahenema Kokoben in their bid to lessen the burden of hardship imposed on the indigenes as a result of the lockdown have donated over 250 bags of 5kg rice, cooking oil, Sardines and other assorted food items to some needy persons in the community.

Some of the target beneficiaries were the aged, widows, disabled persons and persons known to be facing serious economic and financial crises in the area.

Nana Agyeimaa Akenten II, Queen of Ahenema Kokoben who donated the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Asona Royal Family said, they were very much aware that, the restrictions imposed by the President have invited some level of hardships on the people and so, Nananom agreed to at least identify some vulnerable persons in the community to come to their help.

Speaking to the media, Nana Hemaa said, "we are all aware the measures government have placed in the midst of this deadly virus and we cannot also forget about some of the negative impacts it leaves of society especially some of these people we've come to support (the vulnerable). Even though, it is a very challenging situation now, we should all agree with the president to do what is best for us in order the curtail the spread of the virus. Today, we've not come to say we're giving you all that you need but we are here to give our widow's mite and also admonish all of us to come together to fight this disease".

She also called for more of such supports to the needy from organizations, individuals and government.

Nana Agyeimaa Akenten II took the opportunity to also advise everybody to adhere to all measures that the government have outlined in our fight against the global pandemic.

Some of the beneficiaries who also couldn't hide their joy heaped praises on Nananom to have taken this Godly step in these difficult times.