Covid-19: AngloGold Ashanti To Construct Isolation Center For Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Listen to article

The Iduapriem Mine of Anglogold Ashanti has announced, that plans are far advanced to construct a modern and up to standard isolation centre for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The proposed project is expected to cost a little over GH₵3 million. This is in addition to other interventions the Anglogold Ashanti has put in place to help curb the spread of the highly infectious disease.

According to the company's Senior Manager for Sustainability, Stephen Adjei, sensitisation initiatives have already been done to educate host communities on how to stay safe during such a period.

He also revealed they have acquired and readied for supply hand washing equipment, soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to the various host communities and beyond.

Stephen Adjei implored the communities to adhere to all safety protocols to help realise set objectives.

Aside the interventions for the various communities, Stephen Adjei also outlined what company has put in place to protect the health and safety of its workers.

He explained that pregnant and lactating mothers have been asked to work from home with full payment of salary guaranteed.

Stephen Adjei elaborated on this, plus other interventions put in place by AngloGold Ashanti Iduaprim Mine to protect employees.