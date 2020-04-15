Ernest Chemists Donates Medical Supplies To Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has taken delivery of quantities of drugs amongst other valuable consumables to help in delivering quality health care to patients.

The drugs and consumables included hand sanitisers, blood tonic, multi-vitamin for children, folic acid, BP drugs, cough syrup, and gloves.

Ernest Chemists Limited, a pharmaceutical company, donated the drugs and consumables to the TTH to support the hospital and national efforts at fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mr Samuel Zangu, Credit Controller at Ernest Chemist, who presented the items on behalf of Management of the company to authorities of TTH in Tamale, expressed hope that the items would go a long way to improve care for patients and help to return lives to normalcy in the country.

The country confirmed two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, and so far, the number of confirmed cases had risen to 636.

Dr Kareem Mumuni, Acting Chief Executive Officer of TTH, who received the items, said they had come at the right time when the hospital was playing a crucial role in providing care for some of the COVID-19 patients in the country.

Currently, two COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at the TTH, and TTH medical officers are also providing care for seven other COVID-19 patients at a quarantine facility in Tamale.

Dr Mumuni appealed to other individuals, groups and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of Ernest Chemists Ltd and support the hospital in its efforts to provide quality health care for patients since government alone could not do it all.