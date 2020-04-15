Covid-19: Over 2m Patients; Over 120k Dead Globally

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 126,758 as of Wednesday morning.

There have been 2,000,243 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year.

Of those infected, 1,392,848 are currently being treated and 51,608 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 484,747 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances, reports UNB.

The US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France have over 50 per cent of the total infections in the world. The US leads with 614,246 cases, Spain has 174,060 cases, Italy has 162,488 infections, Germany with 132,210 and France with 143,303 cases.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 636, up by some 70 more cases.

The figure stood at 566 as of Tuesday morning.

According to the Ghana Health Service, as of 13th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 44,421 persons have been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of the 636 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in the critical state currently and eight (8) have died.

Of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

---Starrfm.com.gh