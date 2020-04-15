COVID-19: NPP Primaries To Be Put On Hold Indefinitely

Listen to article

The much anticipated NPP primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs which was slated for April 25th has been put on hold indefinitely according to very reliable and dependable sources available to the Voiceless Media.

The postponement is fueled by the current state of the Novel coronavirus and also the ban on the public gathering by the President.

The primaries are expected to come on next month even though an official communication from the NPP will put it on hold indefinitely in the coming days.

Some APC,s who the Voiceless Media contacted after getting this information to seem "Depressed and stressed up" as a result of intense campaigns and expenditure that they have already undertaken in their various constituencies.

The Voiceless Media will update our esteem readers should we come across reliable information again but one thing is clear and indisputable the primaries will not take place on April 25th.

---Voiceless Media